CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

