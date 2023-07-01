Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.48% of Cognex worth $40,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

