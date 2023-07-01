CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 9,032 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 1.10% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 237,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

