CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.