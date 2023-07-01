CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 336 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

