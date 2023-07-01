iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

