Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 289,322 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289,322 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $38,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $11,940,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

