Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,305 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Autodesk worth $38,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $204.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.