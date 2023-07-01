CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 142,477 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 540,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.