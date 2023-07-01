CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 265 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

PNC stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

