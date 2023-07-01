CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.94 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

