CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $105.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

