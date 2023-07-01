The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.6 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.