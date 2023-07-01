JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

