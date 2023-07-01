CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 6,885 Shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLV opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.72.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

