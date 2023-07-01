Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1,294.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $54.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

