iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $445.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average is $408.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

