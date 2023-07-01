Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.78. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

