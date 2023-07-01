Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 21,098 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.