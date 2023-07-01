Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.