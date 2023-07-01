Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

