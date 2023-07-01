Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.