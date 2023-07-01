Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,487 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.