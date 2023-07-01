Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $93.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

