Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Biogen by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

