Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.41. The company has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

