D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $238.28. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

