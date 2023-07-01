Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

