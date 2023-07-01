Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

