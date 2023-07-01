Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

