HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

TROW stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

