Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,072.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

