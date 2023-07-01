Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 713 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

