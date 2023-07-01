Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 348.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

