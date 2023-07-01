Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 91,953 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $20,732,000. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

