MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

