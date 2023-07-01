Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.31 and its 200-day moving average is $223.80.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

