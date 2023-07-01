Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

