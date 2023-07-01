HM Payson & Co. Invests $38,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Ares Management stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,597,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares in the company, valued at $799,597,381.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 851,234 shares of company stock worth $18,320,805 and have sold 12,536,161 shares worth $353,635,147. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

