Darwin Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 289.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 327,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 40.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

