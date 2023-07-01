Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 8,081 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $142,225.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,212,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CRDO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 1,996,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

