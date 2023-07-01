CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Diane L. Cafritz Sells 1,706 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMX opened at $83.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

