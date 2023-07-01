Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 420 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.