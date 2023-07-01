Analyzing Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) & The Competition

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “REIT—Mortgage” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Seven Hills Realty Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors -128.16% -11.30% -1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors 1 4 12 0 2.65

Dividends

As a group, “REIT—Mortgage” companies have a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT—Mortgage” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.4% and pay out -56.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Hills Realty Trust $29.66 million N/A 7.03 Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors -$114.98 million -$187.83 million 2.81

Seven Hills Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Seven Hills Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Seven Hills Realty Trust beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.