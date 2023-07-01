Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.