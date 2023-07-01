Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,078.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,428 shares in the company, valued at $76,237,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,078.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,295 shares of company stock worth $52,000,426. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $167.81 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

