Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

