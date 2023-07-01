Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

