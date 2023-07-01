Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

