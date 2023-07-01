Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 231,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

